Cooling assistance applications open for James City County residents

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — People in James City County can now start applying for cooling assistance. It helps pay for new cooling equipment or repairs to existing systems such as portable fans, ceiling fans or air conditioners.

The money can also be used to pay for electric security deposits or energy bills.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

-household must have at least one vulnerable individual who is either 60 years or older, disabled, or under the age of 6.

-household must meet the income requirements.

Applications can be submitted online through the Enterprise Customer Service Center, as well as at local departments of social services.

For assistance, call 855-635-4370 or go to www.commonhelp.virginia.gov.

The deadline is Aug. 15.