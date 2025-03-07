Man in critical condition, teen charged in Tarleton Bivouac shooting: JCC Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY — James City County Police have charged a 14-year-old in connection with a shooting that injured a man Wednesday night.

Police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Tarleton Bivouac at 7:41 p.m. Investigators reported that seven people, including two children, were inside the home when the incident occurred. Authorities allege the teenager fired into the residence, hitting a 20-year-old man who was found inside with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The teenager faces multiple charges, including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm. The teen is currently in custody at the Merrimac Detention Center.

The James City County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is actively pursuing all leads related to this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective English at 757-592-6518. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com.