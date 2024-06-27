iPad leads to arrest of woman wanted in killing of 10-year-old Franklin boy

FRANKLIN, Va. — After nearly a year-long investigation into locating a woman accused of shooting a 10-year-old Franklin boy to death, it was an iPad ping that eventually led authorities to her arrest earlier this month.

Witnesses share what happened before the shooting

Tashawnda Drayton, also known by her rapper name "23 Brazy," went into hiding after she fired shots into a home on Artis Street in Franklin in August 2023, police say. The shots injured a man and killed 10-year-old La'Marj Holden, according to police.

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing conflict Drayton had with the man, police say. The nature of the conflict is unknown.

According to a search warrant, a witness told police Drayton called the man before the shooting and threatened to shoot up his home. The witness also had a video showing Drayton firing shots toward the Artis Street home, the warrant says.

Before the shooting, the video shows Drayton standing with three people, including someone named Vianetta Brooks, the warrant says.

Drayton went to Artis Street the night before the shooting to confront the man, another witness told police. They said it looked like Drayton took video of the encounter, but police haven't recovered the video yet, the warrant says.

Drayton goes into hiding; investigation starts

The search warrant states Drayton’s cellphone was traced to Portsmouth after the shooting, but law enforcement was unable to track her down. U.S. Marshals say she had “material assistance” after the shooting, the warrant says.

Franklin police obtained a search warrant for a townhouse-style apartment building in Boykins, Virginia: a town in Southampton County about 20 miles outside of Franklin. This is where Drayton would eventually be taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The day of Drayton's arrest

On June 18, Marshals say they finally arrested Tashawnda Drayton. The following details outline how the arrest was made, according to a search warrant:



While conducting surveillance at the Boykins apartment building, an iPad marshals believed was being used by Drayton connected to WiFi at apartment 305.

Marshals then saw Vianetta Brooks—the woman in the witness' video—leaving apartment 306. They followed her and pulled her over on Armory Drive.

Marshals did a consensual search of apartment 306, the warrant says. However, the property manager told Marshals that Brooks had been seen between apartments 306 and 305. Apartment 305 is where marshals pinged the iPad they believed Drayton was using.

When marshals asked Brooks about apartment 305, she claimed she didn’t know about it. However, shortly after, Marshals searched apartment 305, found Drayton and arrested her.

Marshals previously told News 3 that a relative helped hide Drayton in Boykins. The relationship between Drayton and Brooks is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement still hasn’t found the gun used in the shooting or Drayton’s electronic devices, according to the warrant. They said those are crucial in identifying the people who helped Drayton hide after the shooting.

The devices also potentially have communications and media related to the shooting.

They did seize two cell phones and an iPad, according to the warrant. It’s unknown who they belong to.

A judge arraigned Drayton on two sets of charges on Monday, one for an assault that happened back in December of 2022 and the other for the shooting that killed Holden. She's facing several charges, including first-degree murder, maiming and shooting into a building.

Drayton will appear in court on August 26 for her first set of charges from 2022. She will then be back in court on October 7 for the charges related to the shooting.