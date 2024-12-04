Deadly shootings of 2 teens in Newport News may be connected, gang-related

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In News 3’s continued effort to get answers after the shooting deaths of a 15 and 17-year-old in Newport News a week apart in September, we've uncovered a search warrant that reveals a wealth of information.

According to the warrant, the shooting of the 17-year-old on Gloucester Dr. Sept. 17 may be connected to the shooting death of a 15-year-old on Garden Dr. in Newport News one week earlier.

17-year-old boy killed in Newport News shooting Tuesday morning

The warrant is for the Instagram account of the 17-year-old. Investigators also want to search social media accounts of other people they believe to be involved.

The warrant goes on to say investigators have talked to two Heritage High School students who may be connected to that murder. It also says the students were seen running away from where the 17-year-old was wounded just before shots were fired.

Social media content a focus of investigations into deaths of two Newport News teens

Members of a gang known as GSD “were essentially making fun of” the 15-year-old’s death, according to the warrant, and a 22-year-old, who police have identified as Kalesio Woodson, was killed as a result.

As News 3 has reported, police say Woodson was shot and killed a day after the 15-year-old on 35th Street.

Man shot to death on 35th Street in Newport News

According to the warrant, when the 17-year-old was shot and killed September 17, he had been hanging out with members of the GSD gang and the gang had a “beef” with another gang known as The Reapers.

In September, News 3 reported a different search warrant says the teen was hanging out with kids before school and someone walked up wearing all black, pulled a gun out of a hoodie, and shot in the direction of the teen.

White House official to address youth gun violence at Virginia NAACP state conference in Williamsburg

The search warrant News 3 uncovered Wednesday says video from the A & S Food Mart near where the shooting happened is believed to show the shooter walking to the area.

News 3 stopped by the store Wednesday, but was told they don’t have the video anymore.

The circumstances of the shooting are similar to those in the one that killed the 15-year-old.

15-year-old boy who attended Menchville High killed in Newport News shooting Tuesday

The search warrant uncovered Wednesday says Heritage High School notified investigators of possible threats to a kid, who investigators then interviewed.

According to the warrant, he identifies himself as a “Reaper” and made social media posts about wanting to retaliate after the 15-year-old was killed.

Newport News parents, volunteers to wait at bus stops with students after teen murders

One of those posts, the warrant says, is a picture of the teen wearing all black and holding a rifle and pistol.

While court documents indicate the shooting of the 15 and 17-year-old may be related, as of Wednesday, police still had not officially said whether they are or are not related.