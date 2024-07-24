Watch Now
Huntington Park Beach, Hilton Park Beach under swim advisory

Swimming Advisory
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jul 24, 2024

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Huntington Park Beach in Newport News was placed under a swim advisory Wednesday afternoon. The city also confirmed that Hilton Park Beach is still under advisory, after exceeded state water quality standard July 17.

Watch: Norfolk, Virginia Beach tackle beach erosion as summer approaches

Norfolk, Virginia Beach handle beach erosion as summer approaches

To learn more about how our local waters are tested for bacteria, News 3's John Hood spoke with a group of people who test beaches in Norfolk. The team says it tests for high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is commonly found in animal waste. They said while it may not cause an illness itself, it is correlated with other viruses and diseases.

For more information on beach water testing, click here.

This article will be updated throughout the week with updates on local swim advisories.

