'Be on the lookout:' Norfolk woman scared porch theft could have been something more

NORFOLK, Va. — A case of porch piracy or something more?

Danyell Taylor, who lives in the 1400 block of Lois Lane in Norfolk, was asking that question Wednesday.

Video from her doorbell camera shows two people walking up to her front door and ringing the doorbell Tuesday.

It happened while Taylor was in a class at work.

Watch the raw footage from the porch camera:

Raw porch pirate doorbell video

“I got a notification on my phone that someone was at my doorbell," Taylor recalled.

She didn’t recognize the people.

They can be seen standing at her door for about 30 seconds before one of them covers the camera with something in their hand.

“They were looking and checking out the surroundings," said Taylor.

While the camera is covered, the two men can be heard talking, but it’s unclear exactly what they said.

After about 10 seconds, the camera is uncovered and they can be seen walking away.

“I had a package delivered," Taylor said. "They bent down and took the package."

Danyell Taylor

But if they were only there for the package, Taylor wondered why they hung around so long and if they had other intentions.

“What if it was a day that I was home and I decided to have my door open, because it was a nice day, and was cleaning?" Taylor asked.

Would they have walked in my door? All I can think about today and last night is the ‘what ifs.'"

While it's not clear what the two were up to, News 3 has done stories on porch pirates before. Police advise you leave instructions on where to leave your package, have the item sent to your job, or have your neighbor keep an eye out.

Crime Norfolk man says "porch pirate" stole Christmas gifts for granddaughter Leondra Head

Taylor said she lost a lot of sleep because of this and had a message for others.

“Be on the lookout and at all times, please, be aware of your surroundings," Taylor emphasized.

She did file a report with Norfolk police. News 3 reached out to police for comment Wednesday and was told detectives are investigating.