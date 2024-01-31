Driver accused of causing deadly Downtown Tunnel crash in court today

NORFOLK, Va. — The woman who allegedly killed a driver when driving the wrong way in the Downtown Tunnel will appear in court today for a bond hearing.

Dominique Goodwin, 27, is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

The charge stems from a deadly crash that happened on Dec. 30.

State Police say they were told about the crash just after 3 a.m. After investigating, troopers said they learned that Goodwin was driving east in the westbound lanes of the tunnel when she hit another driver head-on. They said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The woman Goodwin hit, 43-year-old Shelby Walker from Portsmouth, died instantly, police said.

After the crash, Goodwin was taken to the hospital to get treated for her injuries but was eventually released, according to State Police. They said she went into hiding after leaving the hospital.

State Police provided some clarity on how she was able to leave the hospital: If she had been arrested at the hospital, a trooper would be required to stand guard 24/7 until her release. However, due to a lack of manpower and the fact that her release time was unknown, it wasn’t feasible to have a trooper stand watch when her identity was already known, police added.

Troopers secured a warrant for her arrest on Jan. 3, and she turned herself in on Jan. 22.

We will have a crew at today’s bond hearing and will update this article accordingly.