Edenton man arrested after woman found dead in trunk of towed car

EDENTON, N.C. — An Edenton man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a towed car, according to the Chowan Co. Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, a private company in Washington, N.C. had a car in its parking lot towed, the sheriff's office said. After the car was moved to a local facility, a towing truck employee found the body of a woman in the trunk, according to the sheriff's office.

Police believe the deceased was a student at Elizabeth City State University.

Top Stories: Tuesday, Jan. 23

The sheriff's office says they later learned that the suspect, Jordan Thomas, 29, left the car in the private company’s parking lot and stole a truck from that spot. The stolen truck was found at a hospital in Washington and Thomas was arrested.

News Edenton man charged in connection to multi N.C. county death investigation Web Staff

The deceased woman is believed to be 19-year-old Amarriah Smith, according to the sheriff's office, who say she was a student at Elizabeth City State University. They are waiting for a positive identification from the medical examiner's office to officially confirm that the victim is, in fact, Smith.

The sheriff's office believes Smith was murdered at a different location, and say they found evidence at the Edenton residence where Thomas was living. However, it is still unclear whether Smith was murdered there or elsewhere, and they have not yet determined a cause of death.

The sheriff's office also believes that Thomas and Smith knew each other.

Thomas was charged on Monday, Jan. 22, and is being held at the Chowan Co. Detention Center.

The agencies who collaborated on this investigation include the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.