Elizabeth City police looking for missing 8, 16-year-old boys

ELIZABETH CITY, Nc. — Elizabeth City police are looking for two boys last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to police, 8-year-old Storm Shutter and 16-year-old Randall Shutter III were last seen around 3 p.m.

Police Randall has been talking with someone on Snapchat and making statements about going to their house. Police also Randall is autistic.

Randall is described as five foot six inches tall with brown or hazel eyes and medium-length brown hair and weighing about 170 pounds.

Storm is described as four foot three inches tall with blue eyes and medium-length blonde hair.

If you have information about where the boys are, call Elizabeth City police at 252-335-4321.