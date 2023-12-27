Whale gets stranded on beach in OBX, public advised to avoid the water

DARE CO., N.C. — The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island is advising the public to avoid the water after a juvenile sperm whale got stranded on the beach near Jennette’s Pier.

The aquarium says members of the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network (MMSN) are addressing the situation.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Dec. 27

They said since the whale is in the “swash zone,” it isn’t safe for humans to work with. However, the aquarium says MMSN staff is keeping an eye on the whale and will see if they can work with the whale at low tide.

In the meantime, people should not enter the water, the aquarium says. Even though the whale is a juvenile, the aquarium says it’s still quite heavy and could roll onto a person.

Stay with News 3 for updates.