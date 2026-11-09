Juror shortage delays trial for former Portsmouth teacher accused of sexual relationships with students

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shortage of potential jurors delayed the trial of a former Portsmouth teacher accused of having sexual relationships with two underage students in 2015.

Cynthia Morrison, Portsmouth Circuit Court clerk, said the delay was unusual. In her 25 years as clerk, she said she could not recall another time a trial had to be postponed because too few jurors showed up.

“This is a rarity,” Morrison said. “Our citizens usually take their responsibility towards the judiciary very seriously.”

Jarvis Green faces charges of indecent liberties with a child while in a supervisory role and forcible sodomy.

See previous coverage: Felony sex charges against Churchland teacher sent to grand jury

Churchland High teacher, Western Branch coach charged with sexually assaulting former students: PPD

The court summoned 50 potential jurors for the trial, but only 22 appeared. After a few minutes in the courtroom, the judge continued the trial.

“22 with a case of that magnitude was probably not enough people to feel as though they could, you know, ask the questions and still wind up with the number that they needed to proceed to trial,” Morrison said.

Morrison said it is up to the judge to decide whether jurors who fail to appear should face a penalty. During the court proceeding, the judge told subpoenaed witnesses they could be fined $500 if they do not appear for the rescheduled trial.

Green worked at Churchland High School and coached girls basketball at Western Branch High School.

According to court documents, the allegations date back to 2015. Green allegedly had sex with one student in a classroom and sexual contact with another student in a car on campus. The documents also detail other alleged encounters at his home.

Green's trial is now scheduled for March 10, 2027.

Morrison said the court will summon a new pool of potential jurors because the next trial date falls during a new term of court.

“We will have probably a different set of people because it'll be a new term of court and so summonses will be sent out to another pool of people,” Morrison said.

Docket records show Green's trial was previously withdrawn in December 2025 and June 2026. The records do not list the reasons for those withdrawals.

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