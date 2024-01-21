Juvenile male injured in overnight shooting on North Street: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say a juvenile male was injured in a shooting on North Street overnight on Sunday.

On Jan. 21 just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of North Street.

When officers were en route, police say the call was upgraded to a gunshot wound.

When crews arrived they found a juvenile male suffering from "an injury consistent with being shot," according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Police have not said the juvenile male's condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

