Allegations of sexual abuse at St. John the Apostle School in VB investigated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond and law enforcement are looking into allegations that a now-deceased adult sexually abused students at St. John the Apostle School in Virginia Beach, according to an announcement on the diocese website.

The alleged abuser was not named in the announcement.

Father Rob Cole, the pastor at St. John the Apostle parish, is on temporary leave while the matter is investigated, the diocese said.

Bishop Barry Knestout has appointed Very Reverend Esteban De Leon, VF, pastor of Star of the Sea Catholic Church to be the parish's temporary administrator.

"The protection of our children is of the upmost [sic] importance to the Diocese," the announcement said.

The diocese is also looking into whether its Safe Environment regulations and other policies were followed.