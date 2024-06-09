Elderly woman killed in pedestrian crash in Virginia Beach Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 77-year-old woman was killed Friday evening in a crash on Lynnhaven Parkway, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Lucena Lynch, who was on foot, died due to her injuries, police said.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Lynnhaven Parkway a bit before 8 p.m. Friday.

Virginia Beach's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating this incident, but no charges have been filed at this time.