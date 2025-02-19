Kempsville High forfeits basketball games after student was assaulted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Kempsville High student was assaulted Monday during a boys basketball game against Salem High School, according to principal Melissa George.

George said the assailants were not students at Kempsville and that as a result, the boys basketball team has forfeited both Monday and Tuesday's games.

George sent a message to parents and staff at the school following the incident:

Kempsville High School families and staff,







I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred at our school involving students from outside our school community. These individuals engaged in an assault on one of our students. Please know that we take the safety and security of our students and staff seriously, and we immediately contacted a school resource officer.







Working in partnership with our Office of Security and Emergency Management, we have extensively reviewed our security procedures and made necessary adjustments. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and nurturing learning environment for all students.







I am requesting that you please remind your child to immediately notify an adult if they have information that could impact the safety and security of our school. Essentially, if they see or hear something, they need to say something to a trusted adult. If you or your child have any concerns or need additional support, please contact me or a member of my administrative team.







Thank you for your trust and partnership as we work together to keep our school a safe place for everyone.







If the boys basketball team finishes high enough in the playoff seeding, the team will be allowed to play in the postseason.

VBCPS told News 3 they will use the full extent of the code of conduct to discipline the students involved.