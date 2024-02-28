Watch Now
Man charged after hit and run kills 23-year-old in Virginia Beach

Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 28, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been charged after a hit and run killed a 23-year-old bicyclist on Lynnhaven Parkway on Feb. 20.

Rodney Coleman, 48, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless speed, and numerous other traffic offenses.

Coleman turned himself in on Feb. 23 for his outstanding warrants, according to police.

On Feb. 20, a crash involving a car and bicyclist at Lynnhaven Pkwy. and Princess Anne Rd. was reported to police just after 6:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a sedan traveling eastbound on Princess Anne Rd. collided with a bicyclist, identified as James Beckles IV, who was traveling southbound across Princess Anne Rd.

Police say the impact threw Beckles into the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

