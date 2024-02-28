Watch Now
Renovations begin at Mount Trashmore Park; work expected to finish by late summer 2025

Posted at 8:27 AM, Feb 28, 2024
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Renovations are beginning Wednesday at Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach.

The Kid's Cove playground is undergoing renovations, including adding playground equipment on the hill with slides going down it, climbers and nets with safety surfacing. The renovations will add 3,200 square feet to the Kid's Cove.

The project is expected to cost $1.6 million, and it will be fully ADA-compliant.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation says it should be finished by late next summer.

