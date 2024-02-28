Renovations begin at Mount Trashmore Park; work expected to finish by late summer 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Renovations are beginning Wednesday at Mount Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Feb. 28

The Kid's Cove playground is undergoing renovations, including adding playground equipment on the hill with slides going down it, climbers and nets with safety surfacing. The renovations will add 3,200 square feet to the Kid's Cove.

Virginia Beach VB looks ahead to '24 Oceanfront festival season, '23 economic impact Angela Bohon

The project is expected to cost $1.6 million, and it will be fully ADA-compliant.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation says it should be finished by late next summer.