T-Shirt Factory to close permanently following fire, owner says

The T-Shirt Factory at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will close permanently, its owner said Wednesday, following the devastating fire that completely destroyed its building and two adjacent businesses.

Owner Avinash Basnet told News 3 on Wednesday that he can't keep the business open because the fire occurred during his peak season.

Basnet received a call Tuesday afternoon from an employee who said they saw smoke coming from a vent, but officials said Wednesday they aren't sure whether the fire originated at the T-Shirt Factory or elsewhere.

Over 75 firefighters were involved in the effort to extinguish the fire, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. They worked for over five hours before the fire was officially marked out at 10:45 p.m., the department said.