Three shot, suspects sought after 'car meet up' in Virginia Beach shopping center leads to shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people were shot and four others were injured after what police described as an impromptu "car meet-up" at the Kemps River Crossing shopping center in Virginia Beach Sunday night led to a shooting, police said Monday.

Police are still looking for the suspects, and they say they currently don't know how many people fired shots.

Officers were trying to disperse the group just before 9 p.m. when shots were fired in the area. Police say a struggle over a gun led to the shootings.

"This is the second time in two weeks that we have experienced a large-scale shooting offense with multiple victims that originated from individuals “open carrying” firearms,” said Chief Paul W. Neudigate. “The open carrying of firearms has strong opinions on both sides, but what I can offer is that in both incidents individuals made themselves easy, identifiable targets for those wishing to deprive them of their weapons, and as a result we once again have a tragic, preventable outcome.”

One of the victims is in critical condition as of Monday at 4 p.m.; the others were not seriously hurt. Police did not identify them, but said they are between ages 20-24 and live in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Suffolk.

The city has set up a portal for submitting information related to this incident, which you can access here.