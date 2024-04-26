Virginia Beach expects up to 15,000 for NLE Choppa, Juciy J headlined Audacy Oceanfront Concert

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is gearing up for Audacy’s Oceanfront Concerts the weekend of April 26.

Organizers say it’s to celebrate College Beach Weekend. Though it won’t be on the level of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water music festival which was held around the same time last year, President of Audacy Virginia, Bennett Zier, said it will still be an entertaining lineup designed with college students in mind.

It features local and national rap, hip-hop and R&B artists. On Friday, the headliner is NLE Choppa and on Saturday, Juicy J.

WATCH scenes from Audacy Oceanfront Concerts:

Scenes from Audacy Oceanfront Concerts

The main stage is on the sand near Neptune Park and will have shows Friday and Saturday nights. Those require tickets; however, visitors can enjoy free music at the 17th and 24th Street stages each day from noon to 5 p.m.

Nearby businesses say they're looking forward to it.

“The weather looks terrific... we’re excited about it,” said George Kotarides, owner of Dough Boy’s.

Virginia Beach Virginia Beach prepares for Audacy's Oceanfront Festival John Hood

City officials have said they anticipate between 10,000-15,000 visitors each night. Kotarides isn’t so sure about that but welcomes the business.

“I think based on the early returns, we’re probably going to staff up for like a normal weekend," he said. "I’m not seeing a lot of ticket sales yet, but that could change."

Sade Haskins works at Best for Less near the 24th Street stage.

Virginia Beach NLE Choppa to join Tee Grizzley, Juicy J at Audacy music festival in VB Heather Eckstine

“We prepared on Monday, actually and started putting out more hoodies, because we knew the weather was going to be a little bit colder today,” Haskins explained.

At the start of the events on Friday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Police Department had a visible presence at the Oceanfront.

For details on tickets, the lineup, and a list of restricted items, click here.