Isle of Wight Co. Sheriff's Office deputy released from hospital after saving victim from burning home

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - An Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office deputy was released from the hospital after he was injured while rescuing a female victim from a burning home Saturday evening.

According to Captain Tommy Potter, the fire was called in at 7:06 p.m. Saturday, and the caller reported that a victim was trapped inside the house. When Isle of Wight deputies arrived at the scene of the fire, they entered the burning home through a window to rescue the victim.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

“The entire department is humbled by the bravery shown by these deputies. Their dedication and commitment to the citizens of Isle of Wight County is second to none!” Sheriff James Clarke said in a statement.

The fire's cause is still under investigation, and this is a developing story.