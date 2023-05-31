Watch Now
News

Actions

It's Free Fishing Days Weekend in Virginia. Here's what you need to know.

Richmond top stories and weather May 30, 2023
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 15:18:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced details about the annual Free Fishing Days Weekend.

During Free Fishing Days Weekend (June 2 through June 4), you may fish without a license at the following locations:

Agency staff and volunteers will be on site with rods and reels, terminal tackle, and bait, ready to instruct you on how to fish if it's your first time.
More information on it can be found here: Free Fishing Days—Try it, You’ll Be Hooked! | Virginia DWR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV