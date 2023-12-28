Watch Now
Large police presence outside of VB Town Center

John Hood/WTKR
Posted at 7:48 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 19:48:40-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to Virginia Beach police's X account, there is a large police presence outside of Town Center at Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard.

Police say they're investigating an "accident."

Southbound Independence Boulevard at Virginia Beach Boulevard and westbound Virginia Beach Boulevard at Independence Boulevard are closed to thru traffic until further notice.

Police ask that you avoid the area and find an alternate route.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

