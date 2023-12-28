Large police presence outside of VB Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to Virginia Beach police's X account, there is a large police presence outside of Town Center at Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard.

Southbound Independence Blvd. at Virginia Beach Blvd. & westbound Virginia Beach Blvd. at Independence Blvd. are closed to thru traffic until further notice while VBPD investigates an accident. Please avoid the area/find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sNuz4uvZQ8 — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) December 28, 2023

Police say they're investigating an "accident."

Southbound Independence Boulevard at Virginia Beach Boulevard and westbound Virginia Beach Boulevard at Independence Boulevard are closed to thru traffic until further notice.

Police ask that you avoid the area and find an alternate route.

