Local agencies, farmers help clean up spilled soybeans after dump truck overturns in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS Co., N.C. - A number of agencies and local farmers worked together to clean up a massive spill of soybeans after a dump truck overturned in Perquimans County Monday evening.

At 6:38 p.m. Monday, the Perquimans County 911 Center got a call about an overturned dump truck at the intersection of Ocean Highway and Wiggins Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found the truck, which was transporting a load of soybeans, lying on its side.

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out of the truck themselves and was not hurt.

Over the next two hours, Winfall firefighters and a local farmer used shovels and a front-end loader to remove the soybeans from the road.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Highway Patrol provided traffic control as one southbound lane of Ocean Highway was closed; traffic had to be diverted down Lake Road.

EMS personnel stayed on scene and provided rehabilitation for the crews.

The Winfall Fire Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, N.C. State Highway Patrol and local farmers all responded to the incident. .

Winfall Fire Chief Corey Stallings said about 98% of the beans involved in the spill were able to be salvaged.

This incident is under investigation by the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

