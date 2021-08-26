Watch
Man arrested after women unlawfully taped in Newport News business restrooms

NNPD
Jeremy Rashad Johnson
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 14:42:50-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police have arrested a man after women were unlawfully recorded in Newport News.

Police said the unlawful recordings happened in restrooms at various businesses in Newport News.

Police said there were recordings on Johnson’s phone of various women undressing. The known locations where the offenses occurred were in the 600 block of Tech Center Parkway, 400 block of Denbigh Boulevard and the 800 block of City Center Boulevard.

33-year-old Jeremy Rashad Johnson was arrested after he turned himself in for the charges related to these incidents.

He was also charged in Newport News for Nonconsent: Film/Videotape Undressed Person.

