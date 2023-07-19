Man dies following overnight shooting in Oyster Point area of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An overnight shooting in the Oyster Point neighborhood of Newport News left a man dead, according to The Newport News Police Department (NNPD).

Police say just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, officers were sent to the 3000 block of Reserve Way after a call came in about a shooting.



At the scene, police found an adult man who they say was shot at least once. Minutes later, he was pronounced dead, NNPD says.

Police say they don’t have any suspect information yet. They’re encouraging anyone with information about the incident to leave a tip by calling 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

