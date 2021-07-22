Man named person of interest in Portsmouth homicide case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are looking to help to locate a person of interest in a homicide case.

Detectives are trying to locate 19-year-old William Choate. They said he is considered a person of interest as detectives believe he has information related to the homicide near the 600 block of Edwards Street that happened on July 18.

On the evening of the incident officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. Medics arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Police would like now like to speak to Choate.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

