Man rescues 20-year-old from burning car

SULLIVAN — A 20-year-old man is alive today thanks to the fast acting of a passerby on the roadway in Sullivan County.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a crash near U.S. 41 and Johnson Street.

Callers advised the vehicle had struck a tree, before bursting into flames, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

It was quickly determined that the driver was still inside the burning vehicle.

A passersby, Darryn Bucklers, stopped and immediately pulled the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Josiah Terry - 20, of Shelburn. He was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for his injuries.

Crash investigation led the office to believe Terry had fallen asleep at the wheel before leaving the roadway and hitting the tree.

Terry will not be charged, according to the sheriff's office.