Watch Now
News

Actions

Man rescues 20-year-old from burning car

Sullivan car 2.jpeg
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
Sullivan car 2.jpeg
Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 14:15:45-04

SULLIVAN — A 20-year-old man is alive today thanks to the fast acting of a passerby on the roadway in Sullivan County.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a crash near U.S. 41 and Johnson Street.

Callers advised the vehicle had struck a tree, before bursting into flames, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

It was quickly determined that the driver was still inside the burning vehicle.

A passersby, Darryn Bucklers, stopped and immediately pulled the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Josiah Terry - 20, of Shelburn. He was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for his injuries.

Crash investigation led the office to believe Terry had fallen asleep at the wheel before leaving the roadway and hitting the tree.

Terry will not be charged, according to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV