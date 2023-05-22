Cleveland Police investigating deaths of 2 infants found in garbage can

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the deaths of two infants found in a garbage can over the weekend.

Authorities said officers responded to the 2800 block of Ludlow Road on Saturday, May 20, after the mother of the teen who gave birth to the infants called the police upon finding the children.

The mother said she had been unaware her daughter had been pregnant until the teen told her that she threw the babies in the garbage, according to the police report, which states the teen had given birth a few days before police found the deceased children.

Officers located the teen and took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the case will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor's Office for review to determine if charges will be filed.

No further information has been released.

