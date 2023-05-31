Lottery scratch-off turns soon to be retiree into millionaire

HARFORD COUNTY — Last week, a man in Harford County, Maryland, had his dreams come true after he scratched off a $1 million lottery jackpot at his local liquor store.

The new millionaire said he regularly lays scratch-offs on the weekend and added the Hot777 game to his purchases when it went on sale in April.

He purchased three scratch-offs and after he walked out the store and started to scratch off his games, he noticed his third ticket won big.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock. I am still in shock,” he said.

The first thing he did after winning was get his wife and lawyer on the phone.

The lucky winner works in manufacturing and is nearing retirement and since he already paid off his mortgage, he plans to save his winnings.

“This money will go toward my retirement,” he explained.

He won the ticket at Fallston Liquors, located in the 1700 block of Harford Road.

This is the first of its $1 million top-prize winning instant tickets sold; five top prizes remain. All five $50,000 prizes are awaiting discovery along with 154 $10,000 prizes and others ranging from $20 to $5,000.