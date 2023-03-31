Watch Now
WATCH: Staff sergeant surprises kids at Michigan middle school

West Ottawa Public Schools
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 31, 2023
HOLLAND, Mich. — Two students at Macatawa Bay Middle School in Michigan received a pleasant surprise while in class Friday!

Officials at West Ottawa Public Schools say Bailey and Brody – and their mother, Ashley – hadn’t seen their dad, Staff Sgt. Kyle Greenway of the National Guard, since he was stationed in Kuwait nearly a year ago.

Sergeant Greenway surprised his children at school Friday.

