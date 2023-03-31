WATCH: Staff sergeant surprises kids at Michigan middle school

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two students at Macatawa Bay Middle School in Michigan received a pleasant surprise while in class Friday!
Officials at West Ottawa Public Schools say Bailey and Brody – and their mother, Ashley – hadn’t seen their dad, Staff Sgt. Kyle Greenway of the National Guard, since he was stationed in Kuwait nearly a year ago.
Sergeant Greenway surprised his children at school Friday.
Watch video of their touching reunion below:
Staff sergeant surprises children at Macatawa Bay Middle School