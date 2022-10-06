2-year-old Savannah cat named world's tallest living domestic feline

A cat in Michigan has grown its way right into the record books.

Fenrir, a 2-year-old Savannah cat, is the world's tallest living domestic cat, Guinness officials said.

Standing 18.8 inches tall, the Guinness Book of World Records published his record in its 2023 edition, USA Today reported.

According to Guinness officials, his owner, Dr. William Powers, adopted the feline when he was 12 weeks old.

Fenrir follows in the footsteps of his older brother Arcturus, the all-time world record holder for the tallest domestic cat, WDIV reported.

He died in a fire in 2017, Guinness officials said.

WDIV reported that Powers, a physician and HIV specialist, said animals are great therapy cats for the patients in his office.