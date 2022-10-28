Watch Now
Colbert says he's banning Kanye West from 'The Late Show'

Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 11:52 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 11:52:45-04

Stephen Colbert, host of "The Late Show," said he's banning Kanye West from the program.

“After much thought and soul-searching, I, Stephen Colbert, am banning Kanye West from the Ed Sullivan Theater,” Colbert said during his monologue Thursday night.

Colbert joked that West, who now goes by Ye, has never appeared on the program, but he said he doesn't want him just to show up.

West reportedly showed up unannounced at Skechers headquarters in Los Angeles this week. The shoemaker said in a statement Wednesday that multiple executives from the company had to escort rapper Ye out of the building.

West has been dropped from a number of partnerships and deals in recent weeks after making antisemitic remarks.

Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga all cut ties with the rapper.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

