Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard says shes leaving the Democratic Party

Meg Kinnard/AP
Posted at 12:37 PM, Oct 11, 2022
Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, posted a video statement in which she laid out numerous reasons why she can no longer be affiliated with the party.

"I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not," Gabbard said. "Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite."

In her statement, Gabbard is critical of progressive policies, commonly referring to them as "woke." She also claimed the party is in the "complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."

Gabbard ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, highlighting her experience in Congress and in the military.

She dropped out of the race in March 2020 and endorsed Joe Biden.

After Biden was elected, Gabbard became a vocal critic of the administration, often appearing on cable news to provide commentary.

