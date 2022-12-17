Google Trends reveals each state's most searched Christmas cookies

With Christmas just a week away, Americans will be making cookies so they can be ready for Santa Claus to eat them.
Google Trends set out to find which uniquely searched Christmas cookies are popular this holiday season. On Thursday, they released a new map that showed what type of cookie each state prefers the most, with three cookies, in particular, reigning supreme, USA Today and Axios reported.
According to its data, based on searches conducted between Dec. 3-9, Americans like sugar cookies, gingerbread and peanut butter blossoms the most in 2022, the news outlets reported.
The results also showed that states enjoyed cultural Christmas cookies, including Italian, German, Mexican and Polish varieties, USA Today reported.
The most popular cookie was gingerbread, which seven states and D.C. searched for the most, while peanut butter-type cookies were the most searched in seven states.
Here is a list of the most searched cookies by state:
Alabama: Polish Christmas
Alaska: Sugar cookies
Arizona: Mexican Christmas
Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas
California: Mini Christmas
Colorado: Snowball
Connecticut: Italian Christmas
Delaware: Italian Christmas
District of Columbia: Gingerbread
Florida: Christmas Butter
Georgia: Gingerbread
Hawaii: Ube Christmas
Idaho: Sugar cookies
Illinois: Christmas bar
Indiana: Mexican Wedding
Iowa: Spritz
Kansas: Hot chocolate
Kentucky: Royal icing
Louisiana: Gingerbread
Maine: Italian
Maryland: German
Massachusetts: Linzer
Michigan: Polish Christmas
Minnesota: Peanut butter blossoms
Mississippi: Gingerbread
Missouri: Red Velvet
Montana: Gingerbread
Nebraska: Peanut butter blossoms
Nevada: Peanut butter Christmas
New Hampshire: Candy cane
New Jersey: Italian Christmas
New Mexico: Sugar cookies
New York: Italian Christmas
North Carolina: Moravian Cookies
North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas
Oregon: Gingerbread
Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter
Rhode Island: Italian Christmas
South Carolina: Gingerbread
South Dakota: Christmas sugar
Tennessee: Christmas bar
Texas: Springerle
Utah: Candy Cane
Vermont: Gingerbread
Virginia: Christmas Bar
Washington: Christmas Bar
West Virginia: Mexican Wedding
Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Wyoming: Sugar cookies