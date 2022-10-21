Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown passes away after battle with cancer

The National Basketball Association announced Thursday that longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died after battling pancreatic cancer.

He was 55.

“We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance, and peace,” his wife Tina Brown said in a statement released by the NBA.”We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life.”

According to the Associated Press, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer last April.

The league said Brown officiated 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement.

Silver said Brown "fought courageously" as he underwent chemotherapy to be able to return to work at the league's replay center this past NBA season.

Brown officiated the 2018 NBA All-Star Games and one game of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat during his NBA career, CBS Sports reported.