President Biden to speak about ways to provide families with 'more breathing room'

President Joe Biden is set to speak on Wednesday about his administration's new actions to provide families with “more breathing room.”

The Washington Post reported that it's a phrase Biden has used quite a bit to convey to Americans that his administration understands that families are dealing with the high cost of things.

According to the Food at Home Index, grocery store prices increased 0.7% last month and by 13% over the last year.

CNN reported that contributing factors for the increase include producers paying more for labor and materials.

"As Americans are dealing with high costs, they have an opportunity with student debt relief to give, again, a little bit more space to breathe and a little more opportunity to get things done for their families," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday during a briefing.

USA Today and The Post reported that Biden also plans to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House. This comes after the two met in July during Biden's trip to the Middle East.

Herzog said his meeting Wednesday is "an opportunity to reaffirm that the powerful friendship and partnership between our nations is above all disagreements, and above any political or party divisions," USA Today reported.

Their meeting comes before Israel's Nov. 1 election.