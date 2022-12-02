Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

'Squid Game' actor Oh Young-soo indicted over indecent assault charges

Oh Young-soo
Park Jin-hee/AP
South Korean actor Oh Young-soo speaks during a press conference at the Welcome Daehakro Festival 2022 in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2022. Award-winning “Squid Game” actor Oh will stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017, a South Korean court said. (Park Jin-hee/Newsis via AP)
Oh Young-soo
Posted at 10:41 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 22:41:52-05

South Korean actor Oh Young-soo is set to stand trial on charges of indecent assault after a woman accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2017.

Best known for his Golden Globe-winning role in "Squid Game," the 78-year-old was indicted last week by prosecutors, the Associated Press reported. Initially, the unidentified woman filed a complaint against the Emmy nominee last December.

The actor denied wrongdoing when a reporter with South Korean cable channel JTBC reached out to him, adding that the only thing that happened was him holding her hands to “show her the way” as the two walked around a lake, the news outlet reported.

According to the Associated Press, the district court said his trial will begin in February.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need