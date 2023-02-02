The importance of parasites: Why their existence is being threatened

As temperatures rise around the world, fragile ecosystems are at risk.

A study from the University of Washington found 52 parasite species are disappearing at a rate of 11% per decade.

"Which is a scary amount of biodiversity loss even for things that are icky and gross like parasites.," said Chelsea Wood, associated professor at the University of Washington.

Wood says parasites can be compared to predators in a lot of ways. She uses the example of gray wolves being driven out of Yellowstone in the 1920s. That shook up the food chains.

When they were introduced in the 1990s, the balance was restored.

"Just like gray wolves keep a cap on things like elk that would otherwise overgraze an ecosystem, parasites can keep a cap on the abundance of their hosts, and prevent those hosts from becoming overabundant pests that are going to bother us or destroy human livelihoods," Wood said.

Parasites also help us with predator conservation efforts.

"They make their prey weak, slow, reckless and less fearful of their predators, and as a result, they make those prey likelier to be eaten by predators, so they're essentially knitting together the food web by pushing energy from prey into predators," Wood said.

Wood acknowledges that research into the role parasites play in ecosystems is still pretty new, but she contends that the parasites will be missed when they are gone.

Wood notes that the decline of parasites will slow down when climate change is addressed. She added that conservation efforts for other animals can help parasites as well.