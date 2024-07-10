New offshore wind plant to bring over 300 jobs to Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a new business is coming to Hampton Roads.

He revealed that L-S Greenlink is planning to build a manufacturing facility in Chesapeake, just south of Norfolk Naval Shipyard on Victory boulevard.

The company makes high-voltage undersea cables, which Governor Youngkin says will be pivotal in Virginia's offshore wind energy manufacturing.

Youngkin says the development came after a trade mission to Asia that he took part in last year and will bring over 300 jobs to the area.

"I believe we will see Hampton roads grow into the leading advance manufacturing supply chain in the offshore wind industry and I want to thank you for that."

Mayor Rick West says this will be Chesapeake's largest development opportunity in history, and that the facility will become the tallest building in the commonwealth once it's built.

Construction is expected to start in early 2025 and it's expected to be up and running in early 2028.