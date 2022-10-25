New trial begins for former officer charged with killing Chesapeake man in 2020

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A new jury has been selected in the case of a Norfolk police officer charged with killing a Chesapeake man.

The case involves Edmund Hoyt, accused of killing Kelvin White in January 2020. This is the second trial as the first was declared a mistrial back in August. Tuesday marked day one of a new trial in the case.

The previous jury was deadlocked, and Hoyt's attorney said he felt a new jury would also not be able to come to a decision.

Norfolk police officer's case declared mistrial

It's been about two years and nine months since the crime happened. It started when Mrs. Hoyt was walking with her young children near Food Lion on Bainbridge Boulevard when she said white threatened to stab her. She called her husband, a police officer who was off-duty at the time.

At one point, Edmund Hoyt and Kelvin White got into a fight. White was shot and killed. Later, Hoyt admitted he shot white five or six times. Hoyt's attorney argued his client was protecting his family.

White's brother, Gerard, who lives in Atlanta, previously told News 3 Kelvin had schizophrenia, but he's upset the attorney brought up the history.

"By them bringing my brother’s past in this, it has nothing to do with it, it’s irrelevant," Gerard White said. "We’re talking about what happened then."

The judge said the trial is expected to take three to four days.