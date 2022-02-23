Newport News Public Schools to become mask optional starting Feb. 23

NEWPORT NEWS. Va. - Newport News Public Schools have announced that masks will be optional starting Thursday, February 23, 2022.

This decision comes a week after Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739 into law making the wearing of face masks by students optional in school buildings effective no later than March 1, 2022.

Documentation and/or parental notification will be not required for students to be masked or unmasked.

The school district is asking parents to discuss masks at home in order to prepare their children for how to ‘maintaining a mask-optional learning environment in schools.’

Teachers and staff will not be responsible for student mask use or nonuse, but H\students who are wearing a mask may be asked to wear them correctly. Additionally, principals will not be able to accommodate requests for class changes or classroom seating assignments due to mask preference.