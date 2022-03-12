NSU Men's Basketball drives past Morgan State to MEAC Finals

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State affirmed its top-seed title tonight in a 72-63 win over Morgan State in the semi-finals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Friday.

The battle for a spot for the MEAC Championship treks ahead as the Spartans clashed against a rugged Morgan State roster through the evening. After dominating a man-to-man defense the first half, Norfolk State pushed ahead 64-53 with a 3-point point jumper by Jalen Hawkins.

The last time these two teams met in the regular season, Morgan State sent Norfolk State packing with a 85-74 loss. The Bears kept that same intensity, as guard Malik Miller finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds. It wasn’t enough to stop the powerhouse players on the Spartans side. Hawkins and Joe Bryant both ended with 19 points, with Tate scraping together a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spartans improved to 23-6 on the season.

While Morgan State goes home 13-14, this loss stopping the Bears from breaking even as they struggled to catch the Spartan’s lead. Isaiah Burke kept the Spartans from running away with the game, making the last layup for the Bears bringing the score to 63-72.

One of the fan-favorites Kris Bankston dominated the paint smashing 6 dunks throughout the game. The Spartans comeback Saturday for a shot at a back-to-back MEAC Championship Title.

