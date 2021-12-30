Officials find body of missing man in James River

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - The body of a missing James City County man was recovered in the James River near Jamestown Island by the U.S. Coast Guard at approximately 9:30 a.m. on December 30, 2021.

The 73-year-old man was reported missing to JCC Police by a family member at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Police later located his vehicle off the Colonial Parkway near College Creek at 6 p.m. His cell phone, car keys and some other personal items were found nearby on the shoreline.

Emergency officials with James City County Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, National Park Service, VA State Police, VA Department of Wild Life Resources and VA Marine Police searched College Creek and immediate area.

That search was suspended around midnight and later resumed at 7 a.m.

The body is being transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk.

No foul play is suspected.