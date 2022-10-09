One man shot and killed over argument for car repairs

SUFFOLK, Va. - On October 8, 2022, Suffolk 911 Center received a call for a shooting at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of W. Constance Road at 10:33 a.m.

When units arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Suffolk Fire and EMS attempted to treat the victim on scene, and later transported him to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other party involved was on scene when police arrived. The other party, a 43-year-old male has been transported to Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

The preliminary investigation has revealed this incident started with a disagreement between a mechanic and a customer.

The incident is still under investigation.

News 3 will continue to update on this developing story.

