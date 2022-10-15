Parents react to shots fired near Richmond football game

RICHMOND, Va. -- Parents of Armstrong High School students shared their concern and appreciation for police and school leaders after a Thursday night football game at the Richmond high school was paused and the field evacuated after gunshots were heard in a neighborhood behind the football stadium.

A photo taken by a parent at the football game and shared with CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett showed players, cheerleaders, and spectators on the ground after hearing the shots.

WTVR Armstrong High School's football stadium in Richmond was evacuated after shots were fired in a nearby neighborhood. October 13, 2022

"Normally, in this area, there’s a high police presence. I’m just glad everyone is safe," one parent said after learning no one was injured at the school.

Another parent praised the school's response - in general - when violence in the community impacts people on campus.

"They are doing their best to try to keep the students and the teachers safe," Lisa, a parent of an Armstrong High School student, said.

A third parent called it unfortunate that gun violence was so pervasive in society.

"I mean it's the world we’re living in," Hermin Estes said. "You try to make sure your kids are safe. You try to put your hands into the school to make sure they’re safe but at the end of the day, you’ve got to leave it in God’s hands."

Richmond Police said officers responded to the school at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday after gunfire was heard in the area.

"Officers determined that no one was injured on scene and assisted as everyone was evacuated from the stadium area," Richmond Police spokesperson Tracy Walker said. "After searching the immediate and surrounding area, officers determined there was no viable threat and cleared the area."

Police said it was likely the gunfire came from the nearby Fairfield Court apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the gunshots was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.