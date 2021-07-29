Person of interest named in Portsmouth homicide case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police have named a person of interest in relation to a homicide that happened on July 18.

Just after 6 p.m., officers were notified that a man was suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound near the 600 block of Edwards Street.

Officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. Medics arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, emergency personnel pronounced him dead, according to police.

Detectives are now attempting to locate 20-year-old Jakeria Williams, of Portsmouth.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website by clicking here.