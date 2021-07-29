Watch
News

Actions

Person of interest named in Portsmouth homicide case

items.[0].image.alt
Portsmouth Police
Jakeria P. William
Jakeria P. William
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 16:52:05-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police have named a person of interest in relation to a homicide that happened on July 18.

Just after 6 p.m., officers were notified that a man was suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound near the 600 block of Edwards Street.

Officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. Medics arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, emergency personnel pronounced him dead, according to police.

Detectives are now attempting to locate 20-year-old Jakeria Williams, of Portsmouth.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections