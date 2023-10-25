Police looking for 'person of interest' in 2011 cold case homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say they are looking for a 'person of interest' that may have information on a shooting homicide that took place 12 years ago.

On November 7, 2011, Portsmouth police responded to a gunshot wound victim at 500 Chautauqua Ave. that resulted in the death of an individual outside the home.

Investigators believe that Mark Dale Pitre, who is 5’11'', weighing 190 pounds, may have information in relation to the crime.

Pitre is not wanted or charged in the crime, police emphasized.

Police urge those with information on his whereabouts to contact Major Crimes Detectives S. Byrant or Det. W.J. Baker at (757)-755-4263 or (757)-235-5658.