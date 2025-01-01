Josh Stein to be sworn in as 76th Governor of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — New year, new governor—North Carolina will swear in Governor-elect Josh Stein at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

A livestream will be available below starting at 11 a.m.

Stein was the first Jewish-American to win a statewide election in North Carolina when he won his bid for Attorney General in 2017, and he will now become the first Jewish governor of the state. Stein opted to run for governor instead of seeking a third term as Attorney General.

Previously, Stein served in the North Carolina Senate from 2009 to 2016.

Stein will replace incumbent Roy Cooper for the governorship, keeping the office in Democrat control. Cooper, who's been the state's governor since 2017, is term limited.

Stein defeated his Republican challenger, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, in the general election by a 14.8 percentage point margin. This victory came despite President-elect Trump carrying the state by 3.2 percentage points.

According to his website, Stein aims to raise the minimum wage, provide universal school meals for public school students, expand affordable housing, protect reproductive rights, and put North Carolina on a path to carbon neutrality by 2050.

Although Stein is being sworn in on Wednesday, there will be a public inauguration in Raleigh scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 11.